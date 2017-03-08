Women’s Day: Mrs Buhari Challenges Stakeholders On Gender Equality

The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has challenged governments at all levels to rise to the global challenge of ensuring gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls.

Mrs Buhari, who gave the challenge in her message to mark this year’s International Women’s Day, appealed all stakeholders to rise to the global challenge of ensuring the achievement of the goals in line with the objective of sustainable development goals.

The Director of Information, Office of the wife of the President, Mr Suleiman Haruna, issued the statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mrs Buhari, who congratulated the Nigerian women and women all over the world on the event, reaffirmed her commitment towards the cause of women through her initiative, “Future Assured”. .

According to her, the event has provided yet another opportunity to reflect on the condition of women both at the global arena and national level with a view to providing a way forward for the betterment of the Nigerian women.

“Today is a historic day in the struggle for the upliftment of Women across the continents.

“I recall with happiness the series of steps taken at different levels to drive attention to the plight of women in the areas of health, education and opportunities in the scheme of things.

“However it is my wish therefore to felicitate with fellow Nigerian women and women all over the world on this very memorable and important day,’’ she added.

The wife of the president also urged the women not to be discouraged by the seeming socio-economic challenges they had been experiencing in their journey towards greatness in the society.

He said: “As you may be aware, records have shown that women are the most vulnerable and poorest group globally.

“In Nigeria, this gap exists as a result of socio-economic and other factors. Despite these challenges that women face in their journey, however, they must not be deterred as they are the fountain of wisdom and endurance.’’

The United Nations had set aside March 8, of every Year as a day to mark the International Women’s Day.

This year’s theme, “Be Bold for Change”, encourages taking groundbreaking action that drives the greatest change for women; accelerating gender parity and helping women advance and unleash their limitless potential