Women’s Day: Celebrate Us – Rita Edochie

Veteran actress, Mrs Rita Edochie on Wednesday called for the celebration of Nigerian women because of their immense contributions to the development of mankind.

The actress made the call in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, as the country celebrates the International Day for Women.

Edochie, who is currently at a movie location in Asaba, Delta stressed that women were worth celebrating just like their male counterparts.

According to her, in the past, women are relegated to the background particularly in governance, but it since been discovered that they have been making good contributions to their countries’ development.

“They are now being sought after to help develop their countries and the same in other endeavours; women are good peace ambassadors and opinion moulders.

“Domestically, women are the pillars of the homes and many more; they are worth celebrating; I wish women all over the world Happy Women’s Day,’’ she said.

Edochie is a Nigerian actress who hails from Anambra. She started her acting career in 1997.

The mother of four and a grandmother, a graduate of Mass Communication and married to Tony Edochie, the younger brother to Pete Edochie, another veteran actor.

She worked in Anambra State Broadcasting Services as a presenter for over 15 years before left to concentrate on her acting career.

She made her debut in a movie titled “Waterloo’’ and is best known for her motherly roles.

The thespian had featured in many movies including Onye-Eze, Living with Death, Oyoyo Rice, Fate of Destiny, The Misfortune, United Apart, among others.