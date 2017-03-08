Women’s Day: Be bold for change, Saraki tells women

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has called on Nigerian women to be “bold for change’’ and work towards redefining opportunities for future generations of women.

Saraki, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Gender Advocacy, Fatima Kakuri, made the call as the world marks International Women’s Day.

He said that the Day presented an opportunity for every Nigerian to recognise and celebrate the talent and achievement of women and girls.

“We must appreciate the fact that 49.6 percent of our mothers, wives, daughters and sisters own or manage 48 per cent of the informal micro-businesses in Nigeria.

“Such numbers are truly significant because they demonstrate that Nigerian women contribute immensely to our social, economic and political development.

“In everything that we do, we need to be bold for change. We need to challenge bias and inequality by standing up when women are excluded from positions of leadership,’’ he said.

Saraki called for synergy between men and women to ensure sustainable development.

The International Women’s Day is celebrated every March 8 throughout the world to commemorate the struggle for women’s right.