Vagabond jailed 6 months for stealing charcoal

An Upper Area Court in Mararaba, Nasarawa State on Wednesday sentenced a vagabond, 27-year-old Usman Audu to six months imprisonment for stealing a bag of charcoal.

The bag of charcoal valued at N2,000 was stolen in a compound along Calvary Road, Mararaba.

The judge, Mr Ibrahim Shekarau, sentenced Audu after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Shekarau, however, gave him N2, 000 option of fine.

He warned the convict to desist from committing such crimes, adding that the sentence should serve as a deterrent to others.

The convict, according to the prosecution, sleeps in any available mosque in Mararaba.

The offence contravened Section 288 of the Penal Code.

Audu had pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy, saying “it is the first time of committing such crime.”

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Cpl. Donald Ham told the court that the accused committed the offence on Feb. 18 at about 2.30 a.m.

“Audu was caught by security guards (vigilance group), carrying a big bag and was asked about the contents of the bag.

“He lied that it contains his personal belongings, but it was later discovered that it contained charcoal.

“He was apprehended with the stolen item and handed over to the police,” he told the court.