Tonto Dikeh’s Husband Gifts Praiz Landed Property

Further to the recent unveiling of Praiz Adejo as The Big Church Group Brand Ambassador for the Year 2017, King Andrea Realtors, the Real Estate Division of the Group has also accomplished a significant feat.

They have added another feather to the Brand Ambassadors cap, by donating to him landed property in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, valued at over 50 million naira. This serves as a birthday gift to Praize as he celebrates his birthday today.

This is coming immediately after the Launch of The Big Church Group Greens Project Agri Mining(Agriculture and Mining) Business Summit, an Empowerment Initiative for 36,000 Young People across the Nation, effective May 2017. .

This Summit will be practical, and underscore in detail the entire value chain of Agri Mining Business from Production to the Markets, translating to sustainable job creation, eradicating hunger, earn foreign exchange through imports, higher productive yield for farmers and achieve National food security.

According to the Chairman of the Big Church Foundation, Ambassador Olakunle Churchill, the donation today by King Andrea Realtors, is firstly a birthday gift and reward for Adejo’s hard and smart work over the years, as well as an encouragement, as he showcases the Big Church brand in 2017, coaching, building and mentoring young Agropreneurs in becoming Passionate, Patriotic and Prosperous Nigerians.