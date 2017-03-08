Tonto Dikeh Releases Video of Hubby’s Domestic Abuse

Controversial Nollywood star, Tonto Dikeh, has released evidence of domestic abuse in a new video.

In the video, which is reminiscent of Tiwa Savage’s infamous interview, Tonto also accused actress, Rosaline Meurer, of sleeping with her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill.

Meurer could not be immediately reached.

Tonto said she endured domestic violence from her estranged husband in Nigeria and Ghana. She said the Nigerian Embassy in Ghana have photo evidence of battery.

She said she had to run to the embassy one time to save her life.

The actress also said she has been hurt when people said she took hard drugs while nursing her son.

She also talked about Churchill’s alleged illicit affairs and added that she had evidences to back her claims.

The interview also touched on motherhood, her marital meltdown, and career.