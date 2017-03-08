Senator Ojudu Mourns Gen Adebayo

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, has praised the “life of service” lived by the former Governor of Western Region, General Adeyinka who passed on this morning.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Senator Ojudu said his death has left a huge gap difficult to fill.

“The death of Gen Adebayo came as a shock. He lived a purposeful life dedicated to service. He was upright, courageous and above all, committed to the unity of Nigeria. He fought hard to keep a country founded on truth and justice. He was also a man of discipline who helped lay the foundation of a stable country at one of the most difficult moments in the country’s history.”

Ojudu said General Adebayo fought hard for economic and political reforms even though he chose to be a silent hand behind several monuments that propel glorious images about Nigeria.

Ojudu said it was remarkable that General Adebayo was one of the architects of modern Nigeria apart from offering meritorious services to Ekiti, his place of birth.

“He has left us at a critical moment in Nigeria’s history when a new concrete foundation is being put in place for the complete transformation of Nigeria to a greater country. There is no doubt that Nigeria will miss his wisdom, his frankness and his well known ability to offer selfless service to his fatherland. The history of the creation of Ekiti State will never be complete without a golden chapter devoted to him. May his soul rest in peace.”