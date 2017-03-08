Osinbajo visits Sokoto Thursday

Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo will pay an official visit to Sokoto on Thursday.

This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Sokoto by Imam Imam, Special Adviser, Media and Public Affairs to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal.

It said, ”while in the Seat of the Caliphate, the Acting President will take part in a two-day nationwide clinic organised for micro, entrepreneurs small and medium enterprises (MSME), which is being hosted by the Sokoto State Government.

“During the events, the Acting President will hold interactive sessions with government agencies, financial institutions, operators and stakeholders in the MSME’s sub-sector.”

The statement added that Osinbajo would also inspect sample of works by small and entrepreneurs from across the federation.

It added that the Acting President would pay homage to the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad-Abubakar III, at his palace in Kanwuri, Sokoto.