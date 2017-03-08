Ogun Assembly decries activities of land grabbers

The Ogun House of Assembly has expressed concern over the rising cases of land grabbing in the state, in spite of the Anti Land Grabbing Law passed by it.

To enforce adherence, the House on Wednesday supported the law with a resolution compelling the state government to set up a taskforce to enforce the law and get offenders charged to court.

Mr Biyi Adeleye, House Committee Chairman on Land and Housing said on Wednesday in Lagos during plenary that the activities of land grabbers had rendered no fewer than 750 people homeless.

Mr Adeyinka Mafe, the Majority Leader, who moved a motion for the resolution, said security operatives should be involved in an effort to restore peace to Makun and Sagamu areas of the state.

Mafe called on the state government to invoke relevant sections of “Prohibition of Forcible Occupation of Landed Properties Law’’ by setting up a task force to stop the activities of land grabbers.

Speaker of the House, Mr Suraj Adekunbi described the situation as unfortunate and appealed to the state government to immediately comply with the House resolution.

Adekunbi called on security agencies in the state to ensure effective enforcement of the law passed to checkmate the excesses of land swindlers who had been terrorising the people across the state.

The Assembly on Oct. 11 passed a bill into law prohibiting forcible entry and occupation of landed properties.