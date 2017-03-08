Maryam Abacha at 70: Dickson Grateful For Creation Of Bayelsa State

Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa says the people and government of the state will remain grateful to the Abacha family for creating Bayelsa.

Dickson stated this in a message to Mrs Abacha, who turned 70 on March 4.

He described the wife of Nigeria’s late former Head of State, Mrs Abacha as a courageous, peaceful and loving woman.

He recalled with satisfaction the events that led to the eventual creation of Bayelsa, which her late husband, Gen. Sani Abacha presided over.

Dickson added that “the government and people of Bayelsa will remain eternally grateful to the Abacha family for that singular act of love and concern for Bayelsans and the Ijaw nation in general”.

The governor paid tribute to the matriarch of the Abacha family, stressing that her love, support and wise counsel, are some of the driving forces behind the historic decisions of the late military Head of State.

He prayed God to grant her sound health, long life and a happier future with the rest of the Abacha family.