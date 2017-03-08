Man Docked For Destroying Trees Worth N10m

The Police on Wednesday arraigned 65-year-old Ade Owoloye, in an Akure Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged destruction of rubber and palm trees worth N10 Million.

Owoloye, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of malicious damage and breach of peace levelled against him.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.I. Ajayi granted him bail in the sum of N5 Million and two sureties in like sum.

Ajayi said that the sureties must own landed property with C of O in Ondo State and must also submit to the court receipts of 2016 and 2017 tax payment and two passport photographs.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Martins Olowofeso, told the court that the defendant unlawfully and willfully damage economic trees such as rubber trees and palm trees valued at N10 million, property of one Chief Josiah Obateru.

Olowofeso said that the defendant also employed the services of thugs to intimidate members of Ologbosere family

He alleged that the defendant committed the offences sometimes in July 2015 at Ode-Irele in Ondo State.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 249(D) and 451 of the Criminal Code Cap.37 Vol.1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

Owoloye a high chief in Ode-Irele community in Irele Local Government Area of Ondo State, denied the charges.

The case was adjourned till March 23 for trial.