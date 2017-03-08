Magical Barca pull off greatest comeback, demolish PSG 6-1

Barcelona came from the dead to maul PSG 6-1 to qualify for Champions League Quarter-Finals on a 6-5 aggregate.

The great team, thus, made Champions League history by becoming the first team to overturn a first-leg 4-0 deficit and knock out Paris St-Germain to reach the quarter-finals for the 10th successive season.

Barcelona had earlier lost 4-0 in Paris to PSG, as many football analysts wrote off the possibility of the Catalans coming back.

The Spanish champions were 5-3 down on aggregate in the 88th minute, but Neymar’s free-kick and penalty followed by Sergi Roberto’s 95th-minute winner sealed victory.

Barcelona had lead 2-0 at the break courtesy of Luis Suarez’s header after just three minutes and Layvin Kurzawa’s own goal.

Neymar then fell over Thomas Meunier in the box and Lionel Messi converted the penalty just four minutes into the second half.

Edinson Cavani lashed home for PSG on 61 minutes as the tie looked to be over, but Barcelona obviously had not read the script.

Neymar curled a sumptuous free-kick into the top corner before Suarez won a penalty and gave it to the Brazilian to convert.

Substitute Roberto then netted his first-goal of the season in one of the greatest Champions League ties of all time.