Lagos Marathon: Female winner says Race walk her favourite

Fadekemi Olude, a gold medallist in the Nigerian category at the 2017 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, on Wednesday described race-walk as her favourite in track and field event.

Race walking is a long-distance discipline within the sport of athletics. Although it is a foot race, it is different from running in that one foot must appear to be in contact with the ground at all times.

Olude, a race walk gold medallist at the 2015 African Youth Athletics Championships (AYAC), said that in spite of being a race walker, she would take marathon further.

“Racewalk has to do with strength and endurance, so, I thought to myself that I should try the marathon.I tried it and I won the Nigerian female category.

“I ran at the 2016 Jos Marathon and I came third, race walk has helped me. Race walk is my first love and favourite, though I plan to take marathon further.

“I am not leaving it for distance race. I plan to participate in both,” she said.

Olude told said she felt elated when she won the likes of Aderonke Olumudi, Dinatu Yohanna and Deborah Pam at the second Access Bank Lagos City Marathon held on Feb.7.

“I was not scared that I was going to compete with top Nigerian marathoner, I had a mindset that I will defeat them and God crowned my effort with glory,” she said.

Olude finished with a time of 2:55:16 at the 42km marathon.