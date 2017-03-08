Katsina Butchers seek supply of water to Abattoir

The Chairman of Katsina Butchers Association, Alhaji Abubakar Garba, has called on the state government to rehabilitate the source of water supply to the abattoir.

Garba in Katsina on Wednesday said that all the boreholes located in the abattoir have broken down.

“The state government should assist us and repair the five broken down boreholes and three hand pumps located at the abattoir in Katsina Metroplis.

According to him, lack of clean water is currently hampering our operations of providing clean meat to Katsina people.

“Due to shortage of water, we have now reduced the number of animals we used to slaughter.

“When we heard steady water supply, we used to slaughter 200 cows, 300 goat and 500 sheep daily.

“We also slaughter 150 camels in those days, but now we have reduced the number of animals due to lack of steady supply of water,” he said

The Chairman called on the Ministry of Agriculture to also supply clean water to the abattoir to assist in keeping the its environment clean.

Garba said that all the cleaners posted to abattoir several years ago had retired from the service.

He said that their members still needed the services of the cleaners in order to provide clean protein and avoid the contamination of their product that would cause outbreak of diseases in the state.