Kaduna Airport: Air Peace Assures Timely Operations

Air Peace Airline has pledged its determination to ensure timely departure of flights in and out of the Kaduna International Airport.

The airline gave the assurance in Lagos on Wednesday in the wake of disruptions of some of its flights in the last few weeks, attributing the development to circumstances beyond its control.

Its Corporate Communications Manager, Mr Chris Iwarah, said in a statement that a complicated mix of poor weather, VIP movements and other unforeseen occurrences made it difficult to guarantee on-time performance.

Iwarah, however, assured that the airline had taken steps to minimise the impact of these development on air travellers.

He appealed for the understanding of the travelling public, stressing that the airline was pained at the strains its loyal customers had been made to go through.

“In the last few weeks, inclement weather, VIP movements, poor airport facilities and other unexpected occurrences have combined to disrupt our flight operations.

“The situation has resulted in delays and sometimes cancellations that have negatively impacted the travel plans of our esteemed customers.

“We deeply feel the pains of our loyal customers and passionately appeal for their understanding.

“We are fully conscious of the fact that we rode on the strength of our on-time performance, excellent safety record and customer-focused service to distinguish ourselves as Nigeria’s airline of choice in less than two and a half years of operation.

“We are not about to deviate from these sound business practices that have given us a good name and earned us the loyalty of a vast majority of the flying public.

“We wish to assure our numerous customers that we are working round the clock to fix the challenge the disruptions have thrown up and fully stabilise our flight operations.”

According to him, the airline is aware of the difficult nature of the operations into and out of Kaduna and have made arrangements to ensure its customers are not stranded for any reason.

“Besides getting our aircraft ready and available for the huge operations into and out of Kaduna, we have positioned our staff in the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and the Kaduna International Airport.

“They are to guide and assist our customers with their travel arrangements throughout the six-week shutdown of the runway of the Abuja facility for repairs,” he said.

Iwarah said Air Peace was also acquiring new aircraft to beef up its fleet as well as recruiting more flight and cabin crew to better serve members of the flying public.

He commended its customers for their cooperation and understanding so far and solicited their continued support and patronage.