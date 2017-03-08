InternationalWomensDay: Kano Treats 17,379 HIV Positive Women

The Kano State Agency for the Control of AIDS (SACA) says it is supervising the treatment of about 17,379 women living with HIV in the state.

The Director-General of the agency, Dr Usman Bashir, disclosed this on Wednesday in Kano during the celebration of this this year’s International Women’s Day.

Bashir said that the treatment was to ensure that the sufferers lived meaningful life devoid of stigma.‎

He said that 1,443 pregnant women were prevented from transmitting the virus to their children through antenatal and postnatal care across the delivery centres in 2016.

The director-general also said that the agency had organised Multi Diseases Medical Outreach in 12 local government areas in which 14,042 women were tested on HIV, diabetes and hypertension free.

He said that medicines were also given to those diagnosed with illness free of charge.

He called on women to recognise the day which was tagged: ‘Be Bold for Change’ to avoid risky behaviours, explaining that such behaviours could expose them to the HIV virus.‎

Bashir said the United Nations had set aside March 8 every year to mark the International Women’s Day.

He said the day was being observed to recognise achievement of women, among others.

He commended the state government for its concern in providing sound healthcare facilities for it citizens.

Bashir said the government had recently ‎procured HIV testing kits and drugs (ARV) worth N24 million which were distributed to counseling centres across the state.