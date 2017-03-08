International Women’s Day: Organisation To Support 300 Pupils

As part of its observance of the International World Women’s Day, the Junior Achievers Nigeria (JAN), has partnered with some influential women to teach primary school pupils the fundamentals of financial literacy.

In a programme themed: “Be Bold for Change’’ the organisation seeks to infuse its ideals through the implementation of a Junior Achievement Nigeria programme called – JA More Than Money.

The women taught at the Federal Housing Estate Primary School, Victoria Island Primary School, Awoyaya Primary School and Ansar Udeen Primary School, on March 8.

The International Women’s Day (IWD) is an event focused on a global platform that unifies tenacity, and drives action for gender parity, while celebrating the social, cultural, economic and political achievements of women.

In an interview with the press, Ms. Adaeze Oputa, Associate Director of Programmes, for Junior Achievement Nigeria said “International Women’s Day means different things to different people.

“Whatever your objective, International Women’s Day is the perfect moment for gender-focused action.

“Which is why JAN has selected these women based on their inspiring background to go into classroom to empower these youth to take hold of their future.

“JAN’s alignment with the IWD sets a tone for JAN’s Leadership, Empowerment, Achievement and Development (LEAD) Camp for girls designed to “inspire and empower young girls to become high achieving women leaders.

“Which also tackles SDG 5,’’ she said.

Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN) is part of Junior Achievement Worldwide (JAWW).

Established in 1919 JAWW is the world’s oldest economic empowerment NGO with a 121 country network.

Since inception in 1999, JAN has reached over 670,000 students in over 750 schools, in 29 locations across the country with the support of 2600 volunteers.

It is supported by a board of directors: Accenture, Agile Communications, Channels Television, CitiBank, The Dangote Group, First Bank of Nigeria Ltd, Deloitte, ExxonMobil, Oracle, Schlumberger and Stanbic IBTC.

As a global organisation, JAN is able to leverage and deliver its unique, experiential, localised programmes—built on JAWW’s 3 pillars for success: Work Readiness, Entrepreneurship and Financial Literacy to in and out-of-school youth ages 5-27 free of charge.