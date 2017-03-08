INEC cautions against illegal voters registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State on Wednesday cautioned residents against illegal registration of voters going on in Ikorodu area of the state.

Mr Femi Akinbiyi, the Head of Publicity and Protocol of INEC in the state, said in a statement that the commission had not started registration of voters in any part of the state.

“It has come to the notice of INEC that some unscrupulous elements in the society have been engaging in the illegal registration of voters in Ikorodu Local Government Area of Lagos State.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the commission in the state has not commenced registration of voters in any part of the state.

“Appropriate notice will be issued to the general public when the registration commences,” Akinbiyi said.

He said that law enforcement agencies had been informed of the development with a view to apprehending the criminals behind the illegal act.

“The general public is kindly requested to furnish the office with information regarding any such illegal registration,” Akinbiyi said.

He said that the public could also contact security agencies and give useful information such illegality.

The incident is coming as the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) is urging registered voters who have yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards to do so.

According to the commission, this will enable them to cast their votes in the forthcoming elections into the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas of the state.

Though the commission has yet to announce a specific date for the election this year, it has started holding stakeholders’ forum ahead of the poll.