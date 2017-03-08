Gen. Adeyinka Adebayo: Nigeria Has lost Another Nationalist – Gbenga Daniel

Former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel has described the passage of General Adeyinka Adebayo, former Governor of defunct Western State as a great loss to Nigeria, and particularly to the Yoruba nation where he served meritoriously.

In his condolence message to the family of the late Chairman of the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), Otunba Daniel described the sudden exit of General Adebayo as a sad loss coming at this point in the political evolution of our nation, Nigeria and at a time the Yoruba people is in dire need of political identity and guidance.

According to the former Governor, “General Adebayo was a man of peace, who though he was trained as a military, advocated for peace and dialogue in settling the Nigeria Civil war as opposed to arms conflict, a position which later earned him the chairmanship of the Committee on Reconciliation and Integration after the war.”

“There is no doubt that Nigeria will miss his wisdom, wealth of experience and guardianship at this trying political and economic period. It is on record that General Adebayo was one of the first generation of leaders in Nigeria who promoted Agriculture as a veritable alternative and a good source of foreign exchange for the country. His vision in the establishment of the Institute of Agriculture and Research Training, Moore Plantation in Ibadan stands him out as an exemplary leader, and will be greatly missed”

“My family and I extend our condolences to members of his immediate family, the Yoruba nation, the President and Commander-in-Chief, and to the Nigerian people on the passage of this great patriot.