Final Report On MH370 To Be Released

A final report on the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 will be released in the months ahead, an investigation team said on Wednesday, the third anniversary of one of the most mysterious aviation incident in history.

The Malaysian arm of the International Civil Aviation Organisation said the investigation team is working towards finalising its analysis and findings on eight relevant factors.

“The eight factors include diversion from flight plan route, flight crew profile, wreckage and impact information and aircraft cargo consignment.

“With the aircraft wreckage and flight recorders still not found, there is a significant lack of vital evidence available to determine why the plane diverted from its planned route,’’ the report said.

After scouring over 120,000 square km in the southern Indian Ocean, the three major countries participating in the search, Malaysia, China and Australia suspended the search on Jan. 17.

It was decided that the operation would not be restarted unless credible new information surfaced.

Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai, told newsmen at the Malaysian Parliament that the suspension was by no means the end in their commitment to find closure to this tragedy.

The Boeing 777 plane carrying 239 people disappeared en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014.