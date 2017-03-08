Fiji, UNICEF sign deal on disaster management

The Fijian government on Wednesday said Fiji’s National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) signed a letter of Understanding (LoU) with the UN children’s fund UNICEF.

Meleti Bainimarama, permanent secretary for Fiji’s Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management signed of the deal, which took place in Suva.

Bainimarama initiated the use of the RapidPro platform to assist the Fijian government’s efforts in disaster risk management.

RapidPro, provided to Fiji through the UNICEF’s Pacific office, is an open-source platform of applications that can help the government deliver information quickly.

It also connected communities to lifesaving services through the short message service (SMS) for mobile phones.

“In both periods of normalcy and disasters, it is important to have updated data and rapid avenues of information gathering and sharing between authorities, responders and communities on the ground,’’ he said

RapidPro’s applications, which are produced by UNICEF in partnership with universities and software creators, are constantly updated as new challenges emerge.

Also, UNICEF’s Pacific representative Sheldon Yett said RapidPro has been used in several countries and it has been found that ideas and solutions were sometimes created at the grassroots level.

Fiji, a tropical small island country, is vulnerable to natural disasters such as earthquakes, tsunami and hurricanes.