FIFA Ranking: Nigeria Still 50th

Ahead of the two friendly matches, the Super Eagles will play against Senegal and Burkina Faso later this month in the United Kingdom, the Nigerian team will remain static at 50th position when the monthly FIFA ranking is released tomorrow.

Eagles dropped one point from its current 686 points to remain at the 50th spot,www.sportsvillagesquare.com authoritatively reveal on Tuesday.

While Nigeria remains at 50th position, Senegal and Burkina Faso will rise in positions in the monthly ranking.

Senegal currently the highest in Africa at the 31st position will rise to 27th ahead of Bosnia-Herzegovina, United States and Ukraine. The point haul of Senegal will also increase from 799 to 831.

Burkina Faso which Nigeria will face on March 27, is expected to leap from its current 38th position to 35th.

The total point will also rise from 736 to 778 to make the team Tunisia and DR Congo to be joint 35th with Hungary.

A defeat of the two teams later this month in the UK will see Nigeria rising when the April ranking is released on April 6.