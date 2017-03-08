Brutalised Woman Delivers, Wants Baby Father Punished

Miss Justina Dusu, 27, who was allegedly brutalised and her sister, Simi, killed by her boyfriend, Stephen Luka, for refusing to abort her pregnancy, has been delivered of a baby boy.

Luka is currently facing charges of murder, attempted murder, assault and sexual abuse at a Jos High Court.

“I have put to bed and I am very happy; I love my child so much in spite of what happened . He is innocent and I cannot extend my anger to him ,” she said on Wednesday in Jos.

The accused was alleged to have attacked the two sisters on July 27, 2016 at his home in Sabon Gari, Tudun Wada, Jos, after they went to confront him over Justina’s pregnancy.

Luka, who accepted responsibility for the pregnancy, however, suggested an abortion, an idea Justina and her sister flatly rejected.

An angry Luka was said to have lost his cool and used a machete on both sisters, resulting in Simi’s death, while Justina lost her left eye in addition to severe injuries on her body.

Luka has denied the charges.

But Justina, who appeared very happy and at peace with herself, told NAN that her son did not commit a crime to be hated by her.

“I lam very happy that I put to bed safely. I love my son very much. He has not done anything to me. He is innocent and I can’t hate him.

“I have put the past behind me. I don’t want to remember the horrible things that happened to me and my sister. When I look at my child, I feel happy.”

Justina, however, maintained that she and her family wanted justice and the appropriate punishment given to Luka.

“I have forgiven Luka over what he did to me and my sister, but I need justice. Justice must be served and he must be punished for his actions.

“He humiliated me and my family and I can’t take it. He must be punished,” she said.

She said that Luka’s family visited her for the first time, since the attack, on Feb. 28 and subsequently on March 5.

His (Luka’s) family visited me and my family, on Feb. 28., for the first time. They did not t tell me anything. They only said they came to visit me.

“After I put to bed, one of his uncles also came to visit me. He, too, said he just came to visit me. But none of them brought anything for me or my baby,” she said.