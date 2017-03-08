Blind Persons Reject Special Schools, Want Inclusive Education

The National Association of the Blind (NAB), has expressed displeasure over plans by the Presidential Committee on North East Initiative to construct special schools in the region.

Malam Isiaku Adamu, its president, said on Wednesday in Gombe, that the association was in favour of inclusive education rather than special education.

“We want our members to interact with other groups that are not physically challenged.

“We do not want to be isolated; we want inclusive education so that students without particular disabilities will be able to tolerate those with disabilities,” he explained.

“We have made our position clear to the committee. We have visited federal and state ministries of education across the country and expressed the need for a policy that is inclusive and responsive to the needs of the blind,” he said.

He said that the association recently visited the JAMB office where the management promised to formulate policies that would be more inclusive and sensitive to the need of its members.

“The JAMB authorities have promised to produce a special package for our members that have been admitted into various universities; we think that is a good step forward,” he said.