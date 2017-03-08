I Beat My Wife When She Flouts My Instructions

An estranged husband, Clifford Monday, on Wednesday admitted in an Akure Customary Court that he only beat his wife, Bukola, whenever she flouted his instructions.

Clifford made this known when he testified in a divorce petition filed by the wife.

He told the the court that Bukola was the main cause of the misunderstanding they had in the union.

He also admitted he destroyed his wife’s property, adding that his wife used tricks to extort money from him.

Earlier, the petitioner, urged the court to dissolve the 11-year-old marriage for alleged constant beating, drunkenness, promiscuity and insensitivity to her.

Bukola gave an instance when the respondent beat her during her second pregnancy to stupor and attempted to abort the pregnancy but her mother intervened.

She said that the respondent always raised suspicion on all her movements, and had abandoned her and the three children of the marriage.

The President of the court, Mr Ayodele Omotola, held that the evidences before the court showed there was no marriage between the two parties.

Omotola noted that the court’s priority and consideration were on the products of the union.

He, therefore, dissolved the union and ordered the respondent to pay N10,000 monthly to the court for the upkeep of the children.

He further said that the respondent would be responsible for the education of the children.

The president awarded custody of the children to the petitioner and gave the respondent unhindered access to the children.

He said that both parties would be responsible for the medical and clothings of the kids.