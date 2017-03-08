Army Partners Foundation To Empower 183 Women

The 31 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army (NA), Minna, on Wednesday said that it was collaborating with the Mallam Garba Foundation to train 183 women and youths under its vocational training initiative programme .

Brig.-Gen. Moshood Jimoh, the commander of the brigade, said this at the graduation of the beneficiaries of the programme in Minna.

“We have collaborated with the Mallam Garba Foundation to train 183 women and youths in line with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) desire to empower soldiers’ families,’’ he said.

Jimoh said that 53 of the graduates were trained in leather work, 40 in hairdressing, 21 in barbing, 52 in fashion designing and 17 in satellite installation.

The commander said that the graduates would be given starter packs (working tools) to start practicing their various trades.

He said that the training being the third in a row was undertaken to keep the barrack community meaningfully engaged toward eradicating negative vices among them.

Jimoh said that the measure would ensure that soldiers were dedicated to duty because of the support from their families who would have become self reliant.

He advised the beneficiaries to utilise the opportunity, adding, “I will like to see you as future employers of labour.’’

The commander promised to continue with the programme to ensure that the women and youths lived responsible lives.

Hajiya Balarabe Salisu, a beneficiary, commended the commander for the gesture and promised to make good use of the training to better her family.