Aregbesola salutes Osinbajo at 60

Gov. Rauf Aregbesola of Osun has congratulated the acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on his 60th birthday.

The felicitation is in a message by Mr Semiu Okanlawon, the governor’s Media Aide in Osogbo on Wednesday.

The governor described Osinbajo as a prominent promoter of selfless leadership, whose contributions would continue to be a source of reference in the country’s development.

Aregbesola said Osinbajo’s trajectory in service saw him taking up worthy causes for no personal gains as long as they served humanity.

He added that “in public and personal lives, Prof. Osinbajo has demonstrated that the most worthy service is that carried out for the good of fellow human beings even for no personal gains and comfort.”

Recalling the acting president’s role in Lagos State law reforms as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Aregbesola said “the face of judiciary in the state changed after eight years of Osinbajo’s intensive reforms as the chief law officer.

“It is gratifying to note today that his pioneering efforts in that sector influenced similar reforms in other parts of the country.

“This is one crucial aspect of our national life as a people where the acting president has tremendous impact”.

According to the governor, Osinbajo has demonstrated that he is a man of the people, always identifying with the grassroots across the country.

“On this occasion of your birthday, I join you and your immediate and political families in celebrating the abundant grace of God on your life.

“Your life has been an eventful one, dotted by numerous achievements and accomplishments.

“Nigeria has benefitted immensely from your fountain of knowledge, wealth of experience and leadership acumen.

“The remarkable impacts you made in all spheres of human endeavour will continue to remain a reference point in the nation’s development history.

“You are indeed a cerebral academic per excellence, a judicial revolutionary leader, a stabilising force, a bridge-builder, an embodiment of and astute observer of the rule of law.”

“On behalf of the government and the people of Osun, I congratulate you on the attainment of this age”, the governor added.

Born on March 8, 1957, at Creek Hospital, Lagos, Osinbajo is a professor of law and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

His early years in primary school were spent at Corona School, Lagos, between 1969-1975 and attended Igbobi College, Yaba, Lagos, where he won the State Merit Award (1971); the School Prize for English Oratory (1972) and the Adeoba Prize for English Oratory (1972-1975).

He also won the Elias Prize for Best Performance in History (WASC, 1973), the School Prize for Literature (HSC, 1975); and African Statesman Intercollegiate Best Speaker’s Prize (1974).

Thereafter, he went for an undergraduate degree at the University of Lagos between 1975-1978 when he obtained a Second Class Upper Degree in Law, and also won the Graham-Douglas Prize for Commercial Law.

In 1979, he completed the mandatory one-year professional training at the Nigerian Law School and got admitted to practice as a Barrister and Solicitor of Nigeria’s Supreme Court.

In 1980, he attended the London School of Economics and Political Science, where he obtained a Master of Laws degree.

Osinbajo is a scholar, a teacher, a lawyer and an administrator and is one of the nation’s leading experts in Law of Evidence, National and Regional Corporate Commercial Laws and Public Law.

He became Vice President of Nigeria on May 29, 2015.

He is married to Oludolapo Osinbajo (nee Soyode), granddaughter of the late sage and statesman, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

They are blessed with three children.