Ambode urged to sensitize grassroots on violence against women

A retired educationist, Mrs Theresa Adaoha, on Wednesday appealed to Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State to take his “Promoting Positive Masculinity’’ programme to rural communities where its message was needed most.

Adaoha, who retired from the state teaching service, said that violence against women was still prevalent in rural areas.

“The advocacy against the violent behaviour of men toward women needs to reach more people, especially those living in suburban locations like Ikorodu, Badagry and Epe.

“You cannot imagine what men are doing to their wives and young girls in these communities with very little government presence in terms of public schools and offices.

“Impregnating girls, under age 15 girls and other forms of sexual assault, is still rampant in those areas,’’ she said.

Adaoha said that more public investment in the girl-child education would accelerate the promotion of good conduct by men toward the female gender.

She added that education was fundamental to surmount sexual and gender-based violence in the country.

“Government needs to engage more of men in rural communities to propagate the gains of positive manhood.

“Sponsorship of seminars and talk shops by the government on this subject in the hinterlands will go a long way to enlighten men against treating women with disdain.’’

Adaoha urged the state and all local governments to collaborate with community development associations and town unions to propagate the message of stopping sexual violence against women.

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode led a walk tagged “Promoting Positive Masculinity’’ on Sept. 8, 2016, against sexual and gender-based violence.

The walk was aimed at enlightening men on positive manhood intended to change the perception of what it meant to treat women with respect and not devalue other persons due to their gender.