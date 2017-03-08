Adebayo: We lost a great patriot-Ambode

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Wednesday expressed sadness over the demise of elder statesman and former military governor of defunct Western Region, General Adeyinka Adebayo (rtd), saying that the nation has lost a great patriot.

Adebayo died in Lagos on Wednesday morning at the age of 88 after a brief illness.

Ambode in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Habib Aruna, said Adebayo’s demise was a great loss to the nation, especially the South West region.

“General Adebayo was a great patriot and one of Nigeria’s foremost nationalists who never shied away from expressing his love for his country and his people. He was a brilliant administrator who was known for his dedication and zeal to serve his fatherland.

“Those who know papa would attest to the fact that he was a man of many parts. For the Yoruba nation, this is a great loss. His passion to see the integration of the South West region was second to none. No doubt, we would miss his wise counsel especially at this time when our nation is on a path to rebirth,” the Governor said.

Ambode, while commiserating with the family of the late elder statesman urged them to uphold the ideals he stood and fought for, saying that the nation would continue to draw inspiration from his life and times.

“His demise, just like that of our heroes past, must never be in vain. There can be no better time to unite together to achieve a better and more prosperous Nigeria,” he said.

He said General Adebayo paid his dues and has left his footprints on the sands of time.

“On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, I want to express our heartfelt condolence to the family of General Adeyinka Adebayo (rtd) on this great and irreparable loss. He was a pride to our country and we will surely miss him,” Ambode said.