4 Men Nabbed For Stealing Governor’s Car Battery

An Okitipupa Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State on Wednesday remanded four men in prison over alleged theft of a Sky Byte 100 Arms vehicle battery belonging to the state Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi.

The accused – Dare Akinlade, 19; Pius Marculey, 22; Samuel Baniah, 22 and Segun Ilesanmi, 25, are standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, felony and stealing.

The accused, of no fixed addresses, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mr Banji Ayeomoni, ordered that they should be remanded at the Okitipupa Prisons until March 10 for further hearing and determination of their bail.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Zedekiah Orogbemi, had told the court that the accused committed the offences on March 3 at about 12 noon at the deputy governor’s residence in Okitipupa, Ondo State.

Orogbemi said Akinlade, Macaulay and Beniah entered into Ajayi’s residence under the pretence of being friends to his son and stole the battery.

He said the fourth accused, Ilesanmi, an electrician at Ona Opemipo Street, Okitipupa, on the same day at about 2:00pm received the battery from the accused knowing that it was a stolen item.

He said that the offences were punishable under Sections 516, 477 and 390(9), Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol.1, Law of Ondo State, 2006.