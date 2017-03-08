2 dead, 25 wounded in Kabul military hospital attack

Health officials said on Wednesday confirmed that two people were killed and 25 others wounded in an ongoing attack on a military hospital in Kabul.

Mohammad Kawusi, a spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health, said: “so far two dead bodies and 25 injured people were carried to the neighbouring Waziri Mohammad Akbar Khan hospital”

Officials fear more casualties as the fight in the clinic is ongoing.

All hospitals in Kabul have been alerted.

According to the security officials, the gunfight in Kabul started around 9 a.m. (0430 GMT).

Defence ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri said, first, a suicide attacker wearing an explosive vest blew himself up at the gate of the hospital building.

“Then an unknown number of insurgents wearing white doctors’ attire entered the 400-bed military hospital.

“The rest of the attackers are now on the second and third floors of the hospital, firing on the Afghan security forces, who had cordoned off the area,” Waziri said.

No insurgent party has claimed responsibility yet.

Besides providing medical care to Afghan National Army soldiers and their families, the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan military hospital is considered one of the best equipped health-care facilities in the country.

The hospital which is a training ground for doctors and medics as well was attacked by a bomb blast in 2011 that left six soldiers dead.