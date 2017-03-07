We Need More Banks, ATMs – Kuje Residents

Residents of Kuje Area Council in the FCT on Monday urged commercial banks to install more Automated Teller Machines (ATM)in the area.

The residents told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews in Kuje that the paucity of ATMs was worrisome, especially during month ends when salaries were paid.

ATMs operated First Bank of Nigeria Plc, First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and Sky Bank Plc often witness very long queues of customers waiting to withdraw money.

A customer of First Bank, Kuje branch, Mr Abraham Gado, said he had been waiting under the sun for more than three hours and had yet to withdraw money

Very few banks in Kuje

“The bank management is aware of the usual chaos when salaries are paid and ought to have made adequate provision, especially regarding availability of funds in the ATMs.

“It is unfortunate that we have very few banks in Kuje, and the available ones are not fed with money in the ATMs.”

Gado said he did not expect the long queue at the bank as many Nigerians were complaining of an unhealthy economy with limited funds in circulation.

Similarly, Mrs Sarah Kaka, a customer with FCMB, expressed frustration at the bank’s failure to satisfy the quest of its customers queuing up for long hours.

Kaka said she had been on the queue for two hours and when it was her turn to withdraw money, the machine stopped dispensing cash.

“I don’t know why other banks are finding it difficult to come and operate in Kuje; the town is fast growing and becoming saturated with commercial activities.

“The available banks are not also helping matters by not feeding their ATMs with enough money on regular basis.

“I have been standing on the queue for more than two hours and when it was getting to my turn, the cash got finished,’’ she said.