Taskforce arrests 4 notorious criminals, recovers laptop

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The operatives of the Lagos State Task Force have arrested four notorious criminals and recovered a snatched laptop from them at under the bridge in Oshodi, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force, SP Olayinka Egbeyemi said the hoodlums were arrested by the monitoring team of the agency who were strategically positioned around Oshodi.

Egbeyemi disclosed further that the criminals specialised in dispossessing innocent citizens of their valuables such as phones, laptops, necklaces, wrist-watches, and ear-rings.

According to him, the hoodlums were arrested immediately they snatched a laptop from a woman who simply identified herself as Mrs. Adebambo due to security reasons at under bridge, Oshodi.

The woman who identified herself as Mrs Adebambo said “Immediately my laptop bag was snatched from me, Lagos Task Force officers chased the criminals, got them arrested and recovered my laptop for me”

However, Egbeyemi confirmed that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Fatai Owoseni had directed that the four arrested criminals be charged to court immediately.

The arrested criminals include; Ojo Olaomo (21yrs), Ola Akinwunmi (25yrs), Okiki Nurudeen (22yrs) and Mr. Damilare Balogun (20yrs).

Save