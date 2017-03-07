Suspected cultist rearraigned for murder

A 35-year-old, Ibrahim Oriyomi Balogun a.k.a Jaypron was on Tuesday rearraigned and remanded in Ikoyi Prisons for alleged murder and unlawful membership of a secret cult on the orders of an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Chief Magistrate Oluyemisi Adelaja, who did not take the plea of the accused, said he should be kept behind bars for the next 30 days pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The accused is facing a five-count charge bordering on murder, conspiracy and unlawful membership of “Eiye confraternity”.

Earlier, Police Prosecutor G.O. Osuyi said the accused with others still at large committed the offences sometime in January 2016 at Somolu, Lagos.

He said the accused hit a member known as Whipper several times until he snuffed life out of him.

Osuyi alleged that the accused also gunned down a man, identified as Lekan.

The accused was arraigned in 2016 for the same offence but was granted bail.

He was, however, re-arrested by the police for murder cases.

The offences contravened Sections 42(1), 223 and 298 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The accused may be sentenced to death on conviction.

The case has been adjourned to April 7.