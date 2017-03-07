Strike: Ondo Varsity resumes academic activities

The Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH) in Okitipupa has resumed academic activities after a six-week strike.

A visit by news correspondent to the main and the mini campuses on Tuesday showed that the administrative staff was at their duty posts screening new students and registering returning students.

The unions: Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) in a joint communiqué on Saturday directed all staff to resume on Monday.

Mr Felix Akinnusi, the Acting Registrar, said that both the students and staff had fully resumed.

“We have resumed fully for the first semester of 2016/2017 academic session with our 100-level students undergoing screening.

“Our old students are also doing their registration.

“Although the strike affected academic activities, we will make up for the lost time as the senate will meet to deliberate on it and new academic calendar,” Akinusi said.

He said that the institution was in high spirit under a new governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, and a new Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sunday Ogunduyile.

The unions embarked on an indefinite strike on Jan. 23 in order to compel the former Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Adegoke Adegbite, to resign his appointment over alleged gross misconduct, corruption and abuse of office.

The unions also demanded adequate funding, urgent facelift of the institution and appointment of a substantive vice-chancellor.