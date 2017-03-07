Reps wade into Auchi Polytechnic strike

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, urged the striking workers of the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi in Edo to call off the action and adopt negotiation.

This was sequel to a motion by Rep. Johnson Oghuma (Edo-APC) which was unanimously adopted by members.

Moving the motion, Oghuma explained that for some time now, there had been concerns at the Polytechnic over matters of promotions, welfare and payment of pensions, salaries and wages.

He said that the concerns had led to disruptions in the academic activities and several closures of the school due to strikes by the local chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics.

Oghuma expressed worry that the situation had brought hardship on the students who had to stay back in the school without receiving lectures.

“The students also risk their lives travelling back to their homes only to be called back shortly and then to be asked again to return home as a result of another strike,” he said.

He recalled that on Feb. 15, 2017, the entire staff of the polytechnic embarked on another indefinite strike.

Oghuma expressed dismay over the development and vowed not to allow the ugly trend to continue in the institution.

In his contribution, Rep. Johnson Agbonayinma (Edo-PDP) said that something needed to be done to ensure the reopening of the school, adding that the school graduates had been contributing to the development of the country.

Also contributing, Rep. Sani Abdu (Bauchi-APC) said that restructuring was needed in the school and other polytechnics across the country.

“We need to restructure the schools and do what has been done in Germany and Britain by having a policy thrust.

“If we restructure our own, we will keep them at lower cost,” he said.

In his view, Deputy Whip of the house, Rep. Pally Iriase, said that Auchi Polytechnic was in a strategic location and any protest perpetrated by students could cause traffic grid to travellers in the South-South and the South-East.

He said that it was a national issue which needed to be given the treatment it deserved.

After the debate and adoption of the motion, the house mandated its Committee on Tertiary Education and Services and Labour to invite principal officers of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics in the school for discussion.

Also invited for discussion are management of the school, students’ union leadership of the school and relevant departments of the Federal Ministry of Education.