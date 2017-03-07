Police rescue backpacker raped, beaten for 2 months

The police on Tuesday said they rescued a 22-year-old British backpacker, who was held captive against her will and repeatedly raped and beaten during a two-month ordeal in the Australian outback.

The local media reported that the incident took place during a road trip the woman took with a man who she was in a relationship with, but who then held her against her will.

The crime came to the attention of police after she fled from a petrol station without paying for fuel, local media said.

She was rescued by a police patrol on Sunday evening from Mitchell, 600 km west of Brisbane, with fractures to her face as well as bruises and cuts.

Police also found the alleged attacker, a 22-year-old man from Cairns, hiding in the storage section of the car.

Police detective Paul Hart told national broadcaster ABC: “we would certainly say that what’s happened to this young lady is quite catastrophic”.

The alleged attacker is facing more than 20 charges, including four counts of rape, eight of assault, four of strangulation and two of deprivation of liberty, as well as drug charges.

According to police, the two met in Cairns and decided to embark on a road trip on Jan. 2 which covered more than 1,360 km.

Hart said the woman’s “very prolonged” ordeal had left her with physical and serious psychological injuries.