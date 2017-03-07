Police assure Enugu schools adequate security

The Police Command in Enugu State says it will continue to provide adequate security to schools in the state for the pupils and students to have a conducive learning environment.

The command’s spokesman, Mr Ebere Amaraizu, in Enugu on Tuesday that the police had put the necessary measures in place for better security services to schools in Enugu.

Amarizu said that providing security to schools irrespective of their locations in the state was very important, adding that it would make the pupils and students focus more on their learning activities rather than living in fear.

He said with the continued security, there would be no need for parents of the students to worry about the safety of their children, noting that this would make parents have relaxed minds whenever their children were at school.

According to him, without security in a state, people will always live in fear and teaching and learning cannot go on normally.

The spokesman said that the police have strong partners with other security agencies so as to work together for the purpose of maintaining peace in the state.

“We are in strong partnership with other security agencies and the neighbourhood association in the communities in the state because the peace of the state must be maintained for people to continue to enjoy their stay and as well continue to sleep with their two eyes closed,” he said.

Amaraizu urged all the schools in the state to always partner with the police for a safe and secure environment.

He advised the students to be law abiding at all times as well as report any criminal cases around them to the police for necessary actions.