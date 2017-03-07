Oyo assembly passes self accounting bill

The Oyo State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill aimed at entrenching financial autonomy and transparency in the state’s legislature.

The lawmakers passed the Oyo State House of Assembly Self-accounting Bill 2015 after third reading at plenary.

The passage of the bill followed the adoption of a report presented by Mrs Bolanle Agbaje, the Chairperson, House Committee on Public Accounts, Finance and Appropriation.

The bill was thoroughly debated while amendments were made clause-by-clause and section-by-section.

The bill, sponsored by the Speaker of the House, Mr Michael Adeyemo (APC/Ibarapa-East), seeks to grant the legislative arm autonomy on its recurrent expenditure.

Adeyemo, who lauded the courage of the lawmakers in ensuring a harmonious and speedy passage of the bill, said that it would further strengthen the principle of checks and balances in the state.

“This bill, which conforms with modern trends, will serve as a catalyst to enhance legislative functions in the state.

“Without financial autonomy, the legislature is subject to the whims of the executive and as such, there is little we can achieve in our oversight functions,” he said.

He said that the bill if assented to, would also help to enhance personnel performance and foster democratic process in the state.

Adeyemo directed the Clerk of the House, Mr Paul Bankole, to forward a clean copy of the bill to Gov. Abiola Ajimobi, for assent.

The Oyo State Survey Amendment Bill 2016 also scaled through first reading.