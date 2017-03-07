Osinbajo’s visit: Obaseki apologizes to Edo people over traffic difficulties

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has apologised to people of the state, especially those in Benin metropolis, for the traffic difficulties experienced during Acting President Yemi Osinbajo’s visit on Monday.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr John Mayaki, on Tuesday, Obaseki regretted the inconveniences people went through during the visit and assured such situation would be better managed in future.

Osinbajo was in Edo in continuation of his visit to the Niger Delta for dialogue with the people on the issues affecting the region.

In the state, the visit enabled him to interact with leaders of the oil-producing communities on how to resolve the persistent crisis in the area arising from oil activities.

“I apologise to everyone in the state, especially those in the Benin Metropolis, for the difficulties experienced in mobility.

“The torrential downpour also worsened the situation. I want to assure you that the situation will be managed more effectively next time.

“I want to thank the Acting President, Prof. Osinbajo, for the visit and for rubbing minds with the good people of the state on how best to develop its oil-producing communities.

“The people of Edo have no doubt that you mean well for the state and the entire Niger Delta region.

“Be rest assured, Professor, that the government and people of Edo will support you, and may your strength never fade.

“To the people of Edo, I also say thank you for successfully hosting the Acting President in the state warmly,” he said.