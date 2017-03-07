Onukaba Ojo Can’t Die

A Tribute By Segun Adeyemi

”Where in the world are you” Ojo had asked in a text message to me

during my recent quick break

That set the stage for our meeting the moment I touched down in Abuja.

We were together on Thursday March 2nd 2017.

It was at our usual watering hole, Baytown Lounge, Abuja

We packed so much into the three hours we spent together

In between some quick bites and quaffs, we talked business, family,

whatever caught our fancy.

We do that anytime I could take a quick break from my frenetic pace

As it now seems, it would be our last meeting on this side of the divide

Ojo (that’s what I call him) did not need to make that trip: To attend

Obasanjo’s 80th birthday

He told me he didn’t get an invitation.

I told him he didn’t need any, that it was his ‘Baba’s’ birthday.

A wry smile on his face, he said I was right, and quickly added: ”He

(Obasanjo) won’t forgive me if I didn’t go”

There and then he decided he would go…..

I feel a sense of guilt for not stopping him

But that’s playing God. I shouldn’t! I know. But what can I say now?

I am grateful for all the time we spent together as friends and brothers

Though we both practised as Journalists in Nigeria

We became friends only in New York

I was there as a Foreign Correspondent, he as a doctoral student at

New York University

We and other Nigerian journalists (Sonala Olumhense, Tunji Lardner

Junior, Stanley Ogunedo and the only

non-journalist Daniel Akerejah)

Who were ”stranded in New York by choice” – apologies to Yinka

Adeyemi, another journalist then based in NY

Formed what we called the ”Goat Club”

Once a month, we would retire to Akerejah’s home in New Jersey

From where we headed to a farm to slaughter a goat, share it and head

back to Akerejah’s

to eat, drink, dance and remember home sweet home.

It looks like eons ago now….So much for that.

In a world of treachery, disloyalty, dishonesty, indolence and hatred

You can’t find a more loyal, more honest, more hardworking and more

loving fellow than Ojo

He was reliable, dependable and straightforward to a fault

Yet he had more than enough of his own share of tragedy. What an irony.

No. Ojo is not dead. He can’t die. Good men don’t die.