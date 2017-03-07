Neimeth Pharmaceutical On Fire

Fire has gutted a part of Neimeth International Pharmaceutical plc in Lagos.

The fire outbreak which started early Tuesday morning destroyed part of the factory area of the pharmaceutical company located along Billings Way, in Alausa-Oregun area of the state.

Fire fighters were seen at the scene battling to put off the inferno as at the time of filing this report.

The company’s management is yet to comment on the incident, as nobody could confirm the cause of the inferno.

Details later

Daily Trust