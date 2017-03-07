N11m Fraud: Appeal Court Dismisses Suntai’s former Aide’s No Case Submission

The Yola Division of the Court of Appeal today dismissed the appeal filed by Alhaji Inuwa Usman, Chairman Muslim Council of Taraba State and former Special adviser to Ex-Governor Danbaba Suntai of Taraba State, challenging the ruling of Federal High Court Jalingo which dismissed a no case submission he filed in the case of stealing brought against him and two persons by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The trio were arraigned before the court sometime in 2015 by the EFCC on a four count charge bordering on conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretence and money laundering before Justice B. O. Okorowo. Governor Suntai was alleged to have released the sum of N21m to the Muslim Council of the state for prayers through the accused persons. However, they allegedly conspired among themselves and diverted the sum of N11m to their personal benefit.

During the trial, the prosecution counsel called five witnesses, tendered several documents and closed it case. The accused persons instead of opening their defense, entered a “no case submission” which was dismissed by Justice Okorowo.

Dissatisfied, they headed to the Appeal Court.

However, the appellate court in today’s ruling ordered the applicants to go and open their defense at the Federal High Court Jalingo.