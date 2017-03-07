Madrid cruise into Champions League quarter-finals after 3-1 demolition of Napoli

Real Madrid came from a goal down against Napoli in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie to progress to the quarter-finals.

BBC reports that Napoli were utterly dominant in a one-sided first half and took the lead on 24 minutes when Marek Hamsik put Dries Mertens’ through on goal as Real’s defence went missing.

But captain Sergio Ramos netted two headers in six minutes after the break to put the holders in control.

Alvaro Morata then followed up Cristiano Ronaldo’s shot to complete a comfortable victory.