Just In: Onnoghen Sworn In As Chief Justice Of Nigeria

Justice Walter Onnoghen has been sworn in as the 17th Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, performed the swearing in ceremony on Tuesday.

Punchng.com reports that the inauguration was witnessed by the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; former CJNs members of the Federal Executive Council; Justices of the Supreme Court and his family members among others.

Shortly after taking his oath of office, Osinbajo decorated Onnoghen with the second highest national honours of the Grand Commander of Order of the Niger.

The Acting President said he spoke with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday and the President sent his good wishes to the CJN

He said Onnoghen was assuming the position at a crucial time in the nation’s history.

In his remarks, Onnoghen promised to lead the judiciary and ensure the independence of the arm of government.

He urged all to adhere strictly to the rule of law.

He solicited the continued cooperation from all the Justices of the Supreme Court.