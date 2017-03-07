Group hails Ngilari’s jail sentence

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has hailed Monday’s judgment by an Adamawa High Court sentencing former Governor of the state, Bala Ngilari, to five years jail term for corruption.

MURIC made the commendation in a statement issued on Tuesday in Ibadan by its Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Nathan Musa, who delivered the judgment in Yola, did not give the former governor an option of fine.

MURIC commended the judge for his boldness.

“This judgment is a game changer. It is a yellow card for fraudulent governors who believe that state government houses are meant for personal aggrandisement.

“Now, they know it is not business as usual. The sentence will reassure the ordinary Nigerians that justice is not for sale and that Nigerian prisons are not meant for the poor alone,’’ MURIC said.

It also lauded the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for commitment to the fight against corruption.

“We call on sitting governors and other public office holders to learn from Ngilari’s case. Those eyeing public offices for the purpose of enriching themselves should watch out.

“We urge Nigerians to take charge of their own destiny,” the group added.