Dogara congratulates Osinbajo at 60

Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara has eulogised Nigeria’s acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, for demonstrating exceptional capacity, humility and patriotism in handling the affairs of state.

In a congratulatory message to mark Osinbajo’s 60 years Birthday Anniversary, Dogara commended the acting president for exhibiting abiding faith and commitment to the ideals of democracy and rule of law.

He noted that since his emergence as the Vice President and chairman of the country’s Economic Council, the acting president had not left any one in doubt in his capacity to handle matters of national interest, development and progress.

He commended Osinbajo’s disposition towards building national peace, unity and stability of Nigeria which he had always manifested while carrying out his duties.

Dogara wished his Excellency a happy birthday celebration, and prayed that God Almighty will continue to keep him in good health.