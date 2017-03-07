Disregard Dabiri-Erewa’s US travel warning-Nigerian government

The Nigeria’s government has told Nigerians with valid travel documents and plans to visit the United States to do so and disregard the travel warning by one of the aides of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, had on Monday advised Nigerians with no urgent reason to visit the US to suspend their travel plans pending when there is clarity on Donald Trump’s immigration policy.

But the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who spoke with newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday urged Nigerians to ignore the travel warning.

Punch quoted the minister as saying that the US Ambassador to Nigeria and other top officials had denied reports that Nigerians would be affected by the travel ban.