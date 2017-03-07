Corps member donates toilet to Warri prison

A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member in Delta, Miss Aigbogun Oyairimenbho, has donated a block of toilets to the Nigerian Prisons, Okere in Warri, Delta.

Oyairimenbho, a law graduate from the Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, said at the inauguration ceremony that the project was part of her contributions to the community where she did her primary assignment.

According to her, the project, cost about N500,000.

The Batch A 2016/2017 corps member, said she sourced the fund from people, adding that she and her colleagues also offer legal services to inmates who did not have representatives.

“I first came here with my legal group and I had this desire to do something for the community, where I served.

“The idea of paying fees and actually securing the release of some inmates was not enough.

“Through our Community Development Service (CDS) group, we render free legal service to indigenes and inmates who have no legal representation.

“We also go out for prison visitation, sensitisation and also offer humanitarian services such as buying provisions, beverages and toiletries for the inmates.”

Oyairimenbho, who promised to sustain her humanitarian gesture, urged other corps members to think of how to give back to the society.

Responding, Mr. Aireghian L. O, the Assistant Controller of Prison (ACP) in charge of Warri prison, commended the donor.

“It was very noble; she saw the need of the inmates and she just executed it; it was a very noble gesture,” he said.

The ACP, who was represented by Onyi Paulinus (CSP), identified lack of space as a challenge in the prison.

“The population here is soaring, so we had to expand the fence.

“This is a prison that holds 1,600 inmates instead of 307; so, we need to expand the cells so that people can cope,” he said.