5 arrested for stealing street light batteries in Katsina

The Police in Katsina State have arrested one Jamilu Sani and four others for allegedly stealing 16 solar batteries of street lights in Katsina.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Gambo Isah, told newsmen on Tuesday in Katsina that the State Road Maintenance Agency (KASROMA) reported the incident.

He explained that the batteries valued at N1.4 million supplied power to Kofar-Kaura, Kofar-Kwaya and Central Mosque roundabouts in Katsina.

The police spokesman said the police had apprehended one Jamilu Sani in connection with the theft, adding that the suspect’s confessions led to the arrest of his accomplices, namely Mustapha Bala, Muhammad Rabe, Muhammad and Abdullahi now at large.

Isah further explained that the police have recovered all the 16 stolen batteries.

He said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as the necessary investigations had been concluded.

Isah also appealed to the public to provide the police with vital information on the activities and hideouts of criminals in the state.